Traditionally, here in Mancor de la Vall, the last weekend of November has always been set aside, and dedicated to the celebration of a much-anticipated artisan fair, heralding local wares under the auspicious title of ‘BiniARRELS sa Fira de Mancor’. According to the natives, the title doesn’t actually mean much and translates as ‘Sons of the Roots!’ which sounds rather random and cryptic, and anything other than remotely exciting! Yet believe me, the local fair delivered and brilliantly showcased a variety of artisan crafts, culture, local traditions and of course gastronomy, mainly in the guise of exquisite local produce and mushrooms – or to be more precise, the Esclata-Sang, which once again, featured at the weekend show.
Mallorca crafts, customs and culture
People gathered socially to meet with friends and family
