Mancor de la Vall mushroom fair

Mancor de la Vall fair with the Esclata-Sangs mushroom. | Nuria Rincón

Peter CloverPalma12/12/2023 16:48
Traditionally, here in Mancor de la Vall, the last weekend of November has always been set aside, and dedicated to the celebration of a much-anticipated artisan fair, heralding local wares under the auspicious title of ‘BiniARRELS sa Fira de Mancor’. According to the natives, the title doesn’t actually mean much and translates as ‘Sons of the Roots!’ which sounds rather random and cryptic, and anything other than remotely exciting! Yet believe me, the local fair delivered and brilliantly showcased a variety of artisan crafts, culture, local traditions and of course gastronomy, mainly in the guise of exquisite local produce and mushrooms – or to be more precise, the Esclata-Sang, which once again, featured at the weekend show.

Fittingly translating as ‘burst of blood’ from the distinct ‘ooze’ of red liquid which the celebrated fungi presents when cut, pierced or broken, Esclata-Sang remain the most sought after wild mushroom in Mallorca, along with being the most difficult to forage, hence their unwavering popularity and star status.

As with all fiestas across the island, the artisan fair of Mancor de la Vall was principally designed to bring everyone together. People gathered socially to meet with friends and family. Stallholders, artisans and artists were presented with the opportunity to exhibit and sell their home-made produce and crafted wares, along with bringing an atmosphere of community to the village which undeniably embraces all forms of celebration, involving traditional dancing, twirling, laughing, singing, eating and drinking, whilst showcasing their heart-felt historic culture. Bands and roaming musicians also got yet another opportunity to parade, whistle, beat drums and perform, while keepers of the Mallorcan dance companies got to twirl once more, and spun their way dizzily around those traditional tunes. Local bars and restaurants also welcomed the opportunity of boosting their income with the influx of additional punters from far and wide who visited the ‘craft feria’ in droves. There are so many obvious attractions at these local events that everyone wins.

Within the weekend celebrations across 24/25/26 November, the famed ‘Esclata Sang’ mushrooms were naturally promoted, sold from stalls, and grilled, griddled, burnt and blessed on barbeques over hot coals. Our five village bars also showcased the famous fungi by serving their own gastronomic versions, using flair, imagination and local recipes to provide a more refined palate.

Esclata-Sangs (Lactarius Sanguifluus) are a mushroom with a romantic legend attached to their very expensive stalks. Hearsay holds fantasy about these particular mushrooms which apparently first grew on the slopes of Calvary in the shadow of a particular crucifixion cross. Legend also leads us to believe that the blood of Christ spilled onto these said mushrooms, thus explaining the stigmata which still presents to this very day. It’s a wonderfully romantic tale, yet best not to start puzzling as to how mushrooms from Jerusalem ended up being foraged in the winsome woods of Mallorca.

But the weekend wasn’t all about mushrooms! There was an impressive parade of papier-mache giants, numerous children’s events, exhibitions, mediaeval jousting, battling knights, live bands and smokey barbeques. Mancor de la Vall might be a small community, but they certainly know how to celebrate, think big, and put on a memorable fiesta.