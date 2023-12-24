In 1936, a British writer on matters Mallorcan would have taken Spanish (Castellano) usage as having been standard. British maps from that time would have used Spanish because official sources and official documents in Spain would themselves have used Spanish and only Spanish. Regional variations were by the by, even though this was the 1936 of the Second Republic and before the Civil War. The Republic was minded to embrace regionalism, even autonomy, but nothing came of this for obvious reasons.
