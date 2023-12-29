Mary Earps also won the World Cup tournament’s Golden Glove, the Best Women’s Goalkeeper at FIFA’s The Best awards and was named England Women’s Player of the Year. | Facebook
Palma29/12/2023 10:56
I grew up watching Sports Personality of the Year. It was one of the programmes I always looked forward to at the end of the year. Now I’m showing my age here as this was before satellite TV was invented. So you could watch most sporting events on terrestrial TV. My earliest memory of a winner was probably John Curry the ice skater who won in 1976. By the way I was 10 years old for those asking.
