I have mixed views over Votes for Life for expats in British elections and I can see why so many people are opposed to it. If you don’t live in the United Kingdom you are not affected by decisions made by the British government and therefore you shouldn’t get the vote. But expats are affected by decisions made by the British government and the electorate, a good example is Brexit. Expats were unable to vote in the referendum but to be honest they are the people who have been most affected (so far).
