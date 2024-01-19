The Mallorcan becomes ambassador of the tennis federation of the country

Rafael Nadal, during his recent visit to Riyadh, where he gave a clinic for young players. | R.D.

Andrew EdePalma19/01/2024 12:27
When I saw the announcement that Rafael Nadal had been named Saudi Arabia’s tennis ambassador, I thought you have to be kidding. John McEnroe, critical of Nadal’s decision, used much the same words when noting that the women’s WTA finals are to be played in Saudi Arabia. “Are you kidding me? Because they treat women so well. That part to me is laughable.”

McEnroe then went on to say that it is also laughable that tennis players or golfers can be criticised for doing something that businesses and governments do - dealing with Saudi Arabia. This was a justification of sorts, not that McEnroe was really buying it, and as one Spanish newspaper headline suggested, Nadal had been bought. ‘”Disappointment” featured in another headline, and disappointment was a word that cropped up regularly in social media comments. Why was he doing this? It’s not as if he needs the money or to sell himself to anyone, and that includes the Saudis.

For Nadal, protective of his image as he has been cautious, it comes as a shock. Sure, he has the right intentions. But a reputation justly deserved as a supreme sportsperson, a true “ambassador” for his sport, that has been founded on unimpeachable values, has been diminished.

Increasingly, though, we are having to get used to it. Where was the Spanish football Supercup between Real Madrid and Barcelona played last Sunday? Riyadh. There’s the LIV golf. And there are the footballers, including Jordan Henderson, who appears not to have realised what playing in Saudi might have entailed and who spread disappointment after the stands he had previously taken. But it’s all for “growing the game”, be this Phil Mickelson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Henderson and now Nadal.

Growing the game but at the same time about global branding. A name for hire can be devalued, even for the strongest global brand.