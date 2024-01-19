Rafael Nadal, during his recent visit to Riyadh, where he gave a clinic for young players. | R.D.
Palma19/01/2024 12:27
When I saw the announcement that Rafael Nadal had been named Saudi Arabia’s tennis ambassador, I thought you have to be kidding. John McEnroe, critical of Nadal’s decision, used much the same words when noting that the women’s WTA finals are to be played in Saudi Arabia. “Are you kidding me? Because they treat women so well. That part to me is laughable.”
