New Year, new you. How’s that going for everybody? I’m not really one for New Years Resolutions. If you want to change something then for me do it in the moment, why wait? Last year after a health scare and doing a full MOT it became obvious to me that I needed to change.
Life's Juggling Act: Gym resolutions, parenting adventures, and a big 5-0 celebration
Splitting my work and family time for me now is more important than ever
