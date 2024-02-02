A Ukrainian serviceman of 80th Separate Galician Air Assault Brigade prepares shells to fire a L119 howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a position near Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine. | STRINGER
02/02/2024 09:43
Don't panic Captain Mainwaring! The British army has discovered that it may be asked to fight a war but unfortunately most of its kit has been sent to Ukraine! Successive British prime ministers have been giving Kiev vital supplies of ammunition and weapons and now the British army finds that it is firing blanks at a time of heightened tensions with Russia and Iran and war in the Middle East. Also, as I highlighted in this space last week, the British army has a severe recruitment problem.
