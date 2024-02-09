To the surprise of absolutely no one, the final figures for 2023 merely indicated what we had known since the October stats were published - last year was a record year for tourism in the Balearics and by a mile. Or rather, by a million; just under 1.3 million tourists. The wait until the year-end figures were released was merely a case of confirming the size of the record. Now we know for sure.
As Mallorca's tourism booms big time, where are the critics?
1.3 million more tourists in the Balearics and there has been barely a murmur
Also in News
- Michael Douglas banned from filling his Mallorca swimming pool
- Don't miss what's available in this week's Classifieds!
- French court rejects 90 day amendment in major blow, Spain vows to fight on
- While the Spanish battle continues over the 90 day rule, here is what you need to know
- How to get more hand baggage for free on Ryanair flights
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.