The Type 45 destroyer, also known as the D or Daring class, is a class of six guided-missile destroyers built for the United Kingdom's Royal Navy in the early 21st century. | wikipedia
16/02/2024 09:30
I sincerely hope that all the adverse publicity that the Royal Navy is receiving will help do some good and help rectify some of the problems which have been dogging the senior service for decades. Two weeks ago I wrote that it was a Navy without any sailors, now it hasn’t got any ships either.
