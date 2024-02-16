It was some time back in the eighties when immersed in a publishing world of management and business best practice. The headline speaker at a conference in London was a must-see (must-hear). Gurus, who had once only surfaced in a transcendental meditation guise surrounded by members of The Beatles and The Beach Boys, now wore suits and shone the light on management transcendence. They stomped across the stages of conference halls, star names with fortunes amassed from best-sellers. There was no bigger name, no greater guru than Tom Peters. In 1982, his In Search of Excellence, co-written with Bob Waterman, propelled him into the guru stratosphere and paved the way for many a guru who was to follow.
Majorca tourism
In search of Mallorca's tourism branding excellence
A 12-month contract worth 167,000 euros
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- Michael Douglas banned from filling his Mallorca swimming pool
- Mallorca village “the most beautiful place in the world” but which?
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.