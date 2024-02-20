Mention Mallorca and the majority of people will agree it is an island of contrast. From the beautiful beaches in the North, to the mountains of the West, the caves and coves of the East and the bustling busy nightlife of the South. There is something for absolutely everyone.
A bumper year for live music on Mallorca
More artists to be released over the coming weeks
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Yet more red tape! Spain now issues official invitations to make your visit easier
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- Michael Douglas banned from filling his Mallorca swimming pool
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.