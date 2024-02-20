Charlie Sloth at Reloaded last year

Charlie Sloth at Reloaded last year. | Richie Prior

Richie PriorPalma20/02/2024 10:03
Mention Mallorca and the majority of people will agree it is an island of contrast. From the beautiful beaches in the North, to the mountains of the West, the caves and coves of the East and the bustling busy nightlife of the South. There is something for absolutely everyone.

One thing you might not think about when coming to the island is live music. But over the years Mallorca has hosted some of the biggest artists in the World. Including Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Simply Red and David Guetta to name just a few. This year is looking like a bumper year if you love your live music and it’s happening in all genres.

At Pirates last year we trialled a series of DJs at our Reloaded show, including the legend that is Judge Jules and Fat Boy Slim and Zoe Ball’s son Woody Cook. They were all amazing but the one that definitely grabbed the audience was Charlie Sloth. He played three shows in May, June and September and each one sold out. So this year we decided to sign him for a residency every Friday at Reloaded from May 10th to September 13th.

Charlie Sloth is a British DJ, hype man, producer, and TV presenter. He worked as a presenter and presented the daily drivetime show on BBC Radio 1Xtra from September 2012 to November 2017. He hosts the Rap Show and curates playlists for Apple Music. In addition, it was announced that Sloth had signed a deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation in August 2020. In addition to his work on radio, Sloth is also a successful live DJ. He has toured extensively around the world, and he has played at some of the biggest festivals in the world, including Glastonbury, Coachella, and Wireless. He is a popular figure in the UK music scene, helping to launch the careers of a number of successful artists, including Stormzy, Skepta, and Dave.

He is also an investor and brand ambassador for AU Vodka. Set up in 2015 by two teenage boys from Wales who thought they could do things just a little better. One of those boys Charlie Morgan, became famous earlier in his life, as he was the ball boy who was kicked by Chelsea player Eden Hazard in a league cup semi-final. The brand reportedly sold 3.5 million bottles in 2023, they are sold in more than 40 countries and 32 American states. You’ll find it stocked in most UK airports and supermarkets and Easyjet have added it to their drinks and duty free trollies. As celebrities go Charlie Sloth is one of the most genuine I have had the pleasure to meet. Remember that when buying your ticket, not only will you see Charlie Sloth but included in your ticket price is a Club, Show, Experience matched by no one on the island. For tickets please go to www.piratesreloaded.com.

Mallorca Live at the old Aquapark just down the road from Pirates will take place this year on June 13th, 14th and 15th. This year they have really pulled out all the stops with three top headliners. Underworld aka Karl Hyde and Rick Smith were part of the the ‘90s underground techno scene, the group’s definitive breakthrough came in 1996 when their timeless anthem ‘Born Slippy (Nuxx)’ became the soundtrack of a generation after it was featured in the film Trainspotting. The success of that single catapulted the British duo from the underground into the heart of the mainstream.

Blondie are an American rock band founded in 1974 in New York City by singer Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein. The band were a pioneer in the American new wave scene of the mid-1970s in New York City. Heart of Glass was their best selling single among many others. As a teenager I had a crush on Debbie Harry and had her posters on my bedroom wall, along with football ones of course!

The Pet Shop Boys are listed in The Guinness Book of Records as the most successful duo in UK music history. Since signing to Parlophone Records in 1985, they have achieved 42 Top 30 singles in the UK including 22 Top 10 hits and four number ones. They have released 14 studio albums all of which have made the UK Top 10 as well as album charts around the world. Their best selling single is West End Girls and last year saw the release of SMASH – The Singles 1985-2020, the complete collection of their singles from across 35 years of iconic releases. For tickets please go to www.mallorcalivefestival.com

In Palma at Son Fusteret you will be able to see Tom Jones and James Blunt as part of the Palma Concert Series. James Blunt has a connection to the island as he got married here in 2014 and Tom Jones returns to the island after his hugely successful concert in Port Adriano in 2017. Organisers say that more artists will be revealed soon. For tickets please go to www.palmaconcertseries.com

As yet Port Adriano haven’t released their line up for the summer, I’m told it should be ready by the end of April.

For the younger people out there my understanding is that the Origen festival will return to Son Fusteret with Elrow yet to be confirmed. BCM haven’t yet released their DJ line up but I’m sure it will be as good as last years that featured Meduza, Bob Sinclair, Steve Aoki, Fisher and Joel Corry to name just a few.

I’m sure that more artists will be released in the coming weeks, making it an exciting year for live music here on the island.