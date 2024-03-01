Last year a British friend visited us. She managed to get a taxi to our home in Soller from a rural village but was refused the return journey. That’s because of a draconian law in Mallorca that insists that local taxi drivers get business in their municipalities over those from other districts. Our local taxi service was flooded, so we had to drive her back to her rural hotel ourselves.
A Taxi-ing problem
Hoteliers and restaurateurs have become increasingly desperate over taxi matters
