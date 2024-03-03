"Passionate about tourism." So states the mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez, on his Twitter (X) page. Well before becoming mayor, the Twitter account had informed us that he was passionate about tourism. And such was his passion that towards the end of 2013 he had become Balearic tourism minister when Carlos Delgado unexpectedly quit. The following year, his passion was stretched to the limit by the notorious 'mamading' video that represented (possibly) Magalluf's absolute nadir. But fortunately, passion was plentiful. Around that time, Palma was coming up with its 'Passion for Palma' slogan and logo (with its various spin-offs) and Meliá were passionately transforming Magalluf.
Where's the passion for improving Mallorca's mature resorts?
There is now the idea for a Commissioner for Mature and Obsolete Tourist Areas
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Yet more red tape! Spain now issues official invitations to make your visit easier
- Ryanair emergency landing in Palma
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.