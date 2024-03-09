Why is it that some people in positions of authority, no matter how lowly or disconnected, find it almost impossible to seek the support or understanding from the very people they want to represent?
Why is it that some people in positions of authority, no matter how lowly or disconnected, find it almost impossible to seek the support or understanding from the very people they want to represent?
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.