Friends in London tell me that there is so much robbery on the streets of the capital these days that they now leave valuables at home, including jewellery and branded watches. Their report has been mirrored in headlines across the national press and of course it is so widespread that the Met Police have just thrown in the towel. The force’s bigger concern is focused on reputation management and in the light of so many cases of dangerous rogue officers raping and even killing women, I suppose they have their hands full.
Unstoppable urban theft
Flash jewellery is a waste of time
