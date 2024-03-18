The first picture of the Princess since her operation two months ago was released yesterday. She is seen sitting outdoors and smiling with her children George, Charlotte and Louis. | PRINCE OF WALES / KENSINGTON PAL
In the past week, I have seriously become concerned about the state of the nation’s mental health. I’m referring to the UK, of course, not Spain. There has been nothing short of hysteria in the media, following a clumsily edited Mother’s Day shot of the Princess of Wales and her brood. Seemingly, Kate or William or someone at Kensington Palace, issued the snap in the hope of assuring the public about the state of the Princess of Wales’s health. Well, that truly backfired. Instead, the image has been mercilessly picked over by journalists, and ghouls and trolls on Twitter, who claim that something far more sinister is happening in the firm. How this nonsense has been arrived at is anybody’s guess but it’s quite obvious that people have nothing better to do with their time than speculate inanely on the matter.
