For decades the perception has been that the majority of Britons, well most tourists, visiting Mallorca and the Balearics come for the sun, sea and sand. And there was a time when it was also considered a cheap destination - not anymore. However, while the glorious beaches and the weather are still major attractions, the Spanish Tourist Office in London has decided to adopt a different approach to engaging with would-be British holidaymakers by promoting some of the country’s lesser-known destinations and higher added-value cultural, luxury and enogastronomic (food and wine) experiences.
