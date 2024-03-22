Tourists arriving at Palma airport

22/03/2024
For decades the perception has been that the majority of Britons, well most tourists, visiting Mallorca and the Balearics come for the sun, sea and sand. And there was a time when it was also considered a cheap destination - not anymore. However, while the glorious beaches and the weather are still major attractions, the Spanish Tourist Office in London has decided to adopt a different approach to engaging with would-be British holidaymakers by promoting some of the country’s lesser-known destinations and higher added-value cultural, luxury and enogastronomic (food and wine) experiences.

With regard to ‘lesser known’ destinations, Asturias has been getting plenty of media coverage in the British press over the past few months and has been tipped as a potential top destination for British tourists this year.

Manuel Butler, UK director of the Spanish Tourist Office, revealed this week that while Britons last year spent less time in Spain on shorter holidays, they spent more, nearly £17 billion, 12% more than in 2019. And on the back of that, the idea of the new marketing strategy is to target wealthier, generally older holidaymakers.

Could this be the first step of an overall review of tourism promotion across all markets with an aim to having fewer tourists but ones with bigger wallets and deeper pockets?