To our tourism brothers and sisters in Tenerife, warm greetings and sorry to hear about your little local difficulty, namely an unwelcome outbreak of tourismphobia. 'Tourist go home' slogans have been hitting the foreign media, causing the vice-president and tourism councillor at the island's council, Lope Afonso, to suggest that this dissemination has been influenced by competing destinations interested in giving Tenerife a bad name.
Zoltan TeglasTourism isn’t the problem, foreign property buyers aren’t the problem. It’s the low wage and economic model of the islands that’s the problem. The tourism market and customer base will rebalance if the wages rise and hours worked extended. Costs will increase. The numbers may fall but I doubt by very much. But a 70s model is no longer viable. Time for a realignment in favour of the workers that make holidays possible. Simple fact no workers no holiday business.
In the week that we were told that some Mallorca hotel owners are amongst the richest people on earth, it's no surprise that the people that work for them, on minimum wage, can't afford to rent a small flat let alone buy one, are not happy with the situation. And as usual the local government does nothing to help this situation. Their solution = more tourists, and do nothing about the housing situation. Something has to change.
Whatever needs to be done to improve the lives of residents here I don’t think the current generation of politicians and their parties of any hue are anywhere near up to the task. Until that changes, there’ll be no change.