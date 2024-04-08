The good news for Sir Keir Starmer is that Fiona Wilson is one of the rising stars of the Labour front bench, more popular than some of his long-serving shadow cabinet ministers. The bad news is that she doesn’t actually exist. New polling revealed in The Times newspaper, shows that just a few months before a general election the non-existent politician scored a remarkable 47 per cent in terms of name recognition in a recent political survey.
By the way - who are you?
A story in The Times found that “Fiona Wilson” polled better than some members of the cabinet – despite being a fictional MP invented to test voters’ knowledge
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Major security alert at Mallorca airport, surprise landing of flights from Morocco and Namibia
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Airport "chaos" and airlines taking advantage - Mallorca news round-up
- Mallorca restaurant concerns about lack of Easter bookings
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.