Anything you throw away which reaches the sewers will end in the sea… Yes, we all know that there are filtration and treatment plants which will take out most rubbish and nasty smelling stuff. But, as our High School students in Soller have been teaching us ‘Here the Sea begins’. This is the motto which we are seeing in Soller these days posted near drains, manholes and anywhere else people are tempted to throw their rubbish.
Here the Sea Begins
Please, for the sake of us all, get rid of rubbish responsibly, or it will end in the sea…
