Anything you throw away which reaches the sewers will end in the sea… Yes, we all know that there are filtration and treatment plants which will take out most rubbish and nasty smelling stuff. But, as our High School students in Soller have been teaching us ‘Here the Sea begins’. This is the motto which we are seeing in Soller these days posted near drains, manholes and anywhere else people are tempted to throw their rubbish.

Why do you throw a cigarette end in the torrent? Why do you put wet wipes down the toilet? Why does that lolly stick end up in the sea? The sea doesn’t begin where you see the occasional wave crash. It starts as you put your tap on to flush fat and cooking liquids down the sink. Or release the bathwater or flush the toilet.

As for sewage the advice is do not swim in water that has been contaminated by a sewage spill. After a sewage spill, it usually takes from 48 to 72 hours for a water body to return to a safe condition. Treated effluent is usually released as far out to sea as possible but sometime human error gives us problems.

As the boats come in and park in the Port of Soller bay they are often criticised for the state of the sea. The majority do not give in to the temptation to throw their rubbish overboard but there is always one who lets the side down. Sailors have a particular responsibility which they are very aware of. All this is great work from the students of Soller. Look out for the warning signs as a reminder of where the sea begins. Please, for the sake of us all, get rid of rubbish responsibly, or it will end in the sea…