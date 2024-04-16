I am becoming extremely careful regarding the ways that I express myself in print. | Archives
Palma16/04/2024 11:03
As a person who earns his (modest!) living from assembling words for the enjoyment/irritation of English-speaking readers in Mallorca and parts of the United Kingdom, I am becoming extremely careful regarding the ways that I express myself in print so as to avoid all manner of folk who seem determined to take offence at almost anything nowadays. This is not about writing anything particularly unpleasant, or indeed a stray - ‘…ist/ism’ to any degree, just ordinary stuff about people and what they/we say and do in the pursuance of our ordinary, and let’s face it, our mostly dull lives.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.