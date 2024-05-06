Digital nomads in Soller

Shirley Roberts
06/05/2024
Life in an expat community constantly surprises. People arrive to take up their relocation decisions here and we meet new arrivals with their own story. Their lives are already ‘half baked’. They come to us usually fully formed and often with plenty of money in the bank which signifies success or inheritance. We haven’t watched them grow as we do in village life so ‘getting to know you’ can take time. Talent, skill, and life experiences of those arrivals are not taken seriously in the first instance unless they are a ‘celeb’ of a sort. Then there might be a flurry of information.

Most new people take their time, getting to know people and setting out their stall. They are initially busy with their own lives, house acquisitions, renovations and settling their families into their new lives and routines. However there does come a time when they are ready to have opinions on Soller Valley life. Some even think they can make a serious contribution to an ongoing problem, because it is within their skill set. Some incomers are experts in organising the parking problems of small towns. They have awards for such a great contribution to this in their home country. From an outsider, fresh eye perspective they have opinions and want to share them with the decision makers. How is this received? Do you really have to ask?

Then the film makers in our world (of which there are many) think they make great progress as they attempt to contribute to the great work going on in Mallorca. The disappointment stories when initial positive conversations end in nothing except a waste of time, are many. This story is repeated often so that incoming entrepreneurs rarely make an impact, they would rather use their energy where it is appreciated.

Thus, it has ever been, you might say, and I agree. Except that in 2024 the demographics are changing. There is now almost a 50/50 split between incomers and locals on this island. When the balance shifts further, decisions and ideas will come under different scrutiny.

I am no supporter of the brash from other countries arriving in Mallorca thinking they can teach the locals a thing or two. I have always been embarrassed by those conversations and slipped away as quickly as I could. Soundbite opinions loudly expressed are remembered in a small community and affect how your relocation is perceived.

In 2024 we have friends arriving in the Soller Valley for a season. They are the internet nomads and spend their working time thinking other countries problems and solutions. They do this from village houses in L’horta, Fornalutx and the Port plus the little business centres in Soller. They have no interest in solving Soller’s problems or even having an opinion. When work finishes for the day, they are out to socialise, enjoy the mountains and beach on their doorstep and living their nomad lives. They are in fact extended tourists who enjoy the infrastructure already created, and the traditions and fiesta life of the Valley.

In the last 60 years many came to the Soller Valley for the same reasons as our nomad friends. They wrote books, composed music, and painted glorious pictures in their village houses, rented for a season. The politics didn’t interest them or local problems. It was light, sun, sea, alcohol, and chatter which thrilled them. The music, art and creative spirit of the whole area was also a fine inspiration and encouraged more and more to follow their footsteps.

The future is more of the same I believe. The artists, the nomads, the adventurers will always find the Soller Valley Thirty years ago, young people working in tourism used to find the Soller Valley too. They were employed by the Tour Operators of the time and had their seasons in the sun doing a great job. Many found love on the island and have remained and brought up their families here.

Every year there are new stories to tell of the current crop of Humans of Mallorca. It will be fascinating to watch as the resident balance changes. Will it make a difference? Only time will tell…