Life in an expat community constantly surprises. People arrive to take up their relocation decisions here and we meet new arrivals with their own story. Their lives are already ‘half baked’. They come to us usually fully formed and often with plenty of money in the bank which signifies success or inheritance. We haven’t watched them grow as we do in village life so ‘getting to know you’ can take time. Talent, skill, and life experiences of those arrivals are not taken seriously in the first instance unless they are a ‘celeb’ of a sort. Then there might be a flurry of information.
