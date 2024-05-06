Brad was born in Australia and spent most of his time on the East coast diving around the Great Barrier Reef. | Richie Prior
Brad Robertson is the sort of bloke you want to go and have a beer with and listen to not only what he is doing in his work life, but also what he’s done in his past. I’ve interviewed him on the radio a couple of times, and I have to be honest and say he was my inspiration to start recycling more and more. So much so now that I even pull things out of our bins at home I f they’ve not been recycled properly. My niece Florence is working for a company called the Blue Marine Foundation in the UK, a charity dedicated to restoring the ocean to health by addressing overfishing, one of the world’s biggest environmental problems. She was my inspiration to contact Brad again. So after chasing him for a chat for ages, due to us both being so busy, we finally sat down together a couple of weeks ago.
