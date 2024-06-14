It's the weather which drives Mallorca's tourist industry and economy. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma14/06/2024 12:05
Great strides have been made over the past decade to boost Mallorca’s appeal as a destination for alternative attractions and activities away from the traditional foundations of the island’s tourist industry - sun and beach. But a report published this week by the consultancy firm Braintrust warned of the high seasonality of Spanish sun and beach destinations, such as Mallorca and the Balearics, as they account for 69.8% of spending between July and September, far ahead of other types of tourism such as culture, shopping, sport and gastronomy.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.