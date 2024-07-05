Tourists seen sitting at a terrace in Puerto Soller. | Archives
Palma05/07/2024 12:46Updated at 15:08
So many serious discussions going on about the future of Mallorca and the direction tourism will take. The recent soundbite rhetoric has offended so many and put rational discussion on the back burner. All you need are unpleasant people to take the argument and make it personally insulting, and you have the kind of debate going on right now. Take people and their motives for travel out of the equation and look at the big picture in Mallorca and every other popular beauty spot. What we say about Soller can be said of St Ives in Cornwall, Southwold in Suffolk and many, many more places.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.