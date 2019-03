In parliament on Thursday evening. 14-03-2019 Reuters TV

MPs have voted by 412 to 202 to seek a delay to exiting the European Union. It is now possible, if an extension is agreed to by the EU, that the exit will not occur on 29 March.

The EU will need to be given a good reason why there should be an extension. And this, Theresa May will hope, is that her deal is finally approved by parliament. There is to be a third vote on this next week.