Balearic President Francina Armengol at the World Travel Market, London. 04-11-2019

President Armengol explained to the media in London today that promotion of the Balearics for the World Travel Market highlights the "sentimental ties" between the UK and the four islands. She referred to Minorca in particular, as this island was under British control on different occasions during the eighteenth century.

The government intended, she added, to call on UK tourists to continue having confidence in the Balearics as a "first-class" destination. Armengol emphasised the UK tourism figures for September. The total number of tourists from the UK was above 600,000 for the first time. The government's objectives of "sustainability and quality" were therefore producing "good results".

Tourism minister Iago Negueruela noted that September had been a good month for UK tourism, which increased 12% compared with September 2018. Over the course of the year, UK tourism has gone up two per cent and spending by 3.6%.

Negueruela anticipated that there will be a "full recovery" from the collapse of Thomas Cook in 2020. Both he and the president drew attention to an increase in airline seats from UK airports during the winter months.