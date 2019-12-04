TV images from Antena 3, where you can see the suspect. 04-12-2019 Antena 3

A Colombian man, who’s being interrogated by the Guardia Civil in connection with the disappearance of Marta Calvo Burón from Valencia, has reportedly confessed to her murder.

Police say Jorge Ignacio P.J. told them he killed the 25 year old, then cut up her body and threw her remains into several different containers.

Marta Calvo Burón went missing at the beginning of last month after sending a WhatsApp message to her mother from the suspect’s apartment.

Jorge Ignacio P.J., has been on the run since Marta disappeared and an investigation was launched in Majorca after it was discovered that he had relatives on the island, but police now know that the suspect never left the peninsula.

There are unconfirmed reports that clothes stained with blood were found at one of the properties the defendant rented in Valencia in the name of a relative.









