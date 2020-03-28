FILE PHOTO: A coronavirus protective mask for the world. 26-03-2020 Reuters/Alexey Pavlishak

Since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the number of cases worldwide has risen to 600,000 with nearly 28,000 deaths.

The coronavirus pandemic started in Wuhan, in the Chinese Province of Hubei and has infected 598,245 people and killed 27,762 worldwide since then.

The explosion of cases in the United States accounts for a sixth of the total and half of them are in New York.

According to Saturday’s Global Balance Update from Johns Hopkins University, the pandemic has spread to 177 countries and territories and 131,772 patients have beaten the virus, 75,098 of them in China.

The four countries worst affected by Covid-19 are the United States, Italy, China and Spain and the growth rate of COVID-1 has accelerated sharply in recent weeks.

It started in Wuhan City in November 2019 and just 67 days later, there were first 100,000 cases. By day 78 there were 200,000 and by day 82 there were 300,000 and by day 85, a total of 400,000 people worldwide had tested positive.

Since Thursday, 104,839 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States, taking the global figure above the 500,000 mark.

The number of cases in the US has grown exponentially in the last week with daily increases of more than 5,000 cases and there have been 1,711 deaths from Covid-19 in America.

The situation in New York is now critical with a total of 44,000 infected and 519 dead, according to State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Coronavirus cases are increasing from both coasts to the centre of the country and infections are likely to appear in Detroit, San Antonio or New Orleans by next week.

Italy has 86,498 confirmed cases and 9,134 deaths, more than China which has 81,946, 3,299 dead and more than 75,000 patients have been discharged.

Spain has 65,719 confirmed cases, 5,138 fatalities and 9,357 patients have been discharged and now has the second highest number of fatalities after Italy.

Germany has 50,871 cases, 351 dead and 6,658 patients discharged.

France has 33,414 positive cases, 2,000 fatalities and 5,707 discharged.

Iran has 32,332 people with coronavirus, 2,378 dead and 11,113 discharged.

The UK has moved into eighth place in the world with 14,751 confirmed cases, 761 fatalities and 151 patients discharged. The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is the first world leader to test positive for COVID-19.

Switzerland has 12,928 confirmed cases and 231 dead.

South Korea used to be the second most affected behind China, but now has 9,478 cases, 144 dead and 4,811 patients discharged.

The Netherlands has 8,647 positives cases and 547 fatalities, Austria has 7,697 infected and 58 dead, and Belgium has 7,824 positive cases and 289 deaths.

Turkey has 5,698 confirmed cases and 92 fatalities, Canada has 4,460 cases and 56 deaths and Portugal has 4,268 cases and 56 deaths.

Norway, Australia, Brazil, Sweden and Israel have more than 3,000 positive cases, Brazil, Denmark, Malaysia and the Czech Republic, Ireland and Chile have more than 2,000 and Luxembourg, Ecuador, Japan, Romania, Poland, Pakistan, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Finland and Russia have over 1,000 cases.