International tourists will have to complete Public Health forms before they arrive in Spain, to make it easier to contact them in case of infection. They'll also be visually checked and have their temperature taken when they arrive in the country.

According to an order published on Wednesday in the Official State Gazette, or BOE, the forms are based on the Passenger Location Card and will be used to collect information, such as where tourists are staying whilst they are in Spain, their travel history and any medical issues related to coronavirus symptoms.

The form must be completed electronically before travelling to Spain and becomes a QR code that the traveller must then present during health checks when they arrive.

If a traveller is found to be suffering from Covid-19, a medical evaluation will be performed, which consists of taking their temperature with non-contact thermometers or thermal imaging cameras.

If passengers are travelling by sea, they must complete the necessary forms before they arrive at any Spanish port.

Anyone suspected of having Covid-19 will undergo a second health evaluation, have their temperature taken a second time and their clinical and epidemiological status re-evaluated.

If they test positive for coronavirus a second time, they will be transferred to a Health Centre as per the Health Protocols established in Spain.

Travel Agents, Tour Operators, Air, Sea Transport Companies and any other Agent who sells tickets to Spain is obliged to present the Public Health Forms at destination Airports and Ports.

International passengers who’ve been unable to complete the Public Health Form electronically will be allowed to present a hard copy of the form upon arrival in Spain during a transition period which ends on July 31, 2020.