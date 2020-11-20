British Tour Groups are calling for antigen tests instead of PCRs for passengers flying to the Balearic Islands next summer, which they say is the most feasible and economical way to transport visitors and comply with all the coronavirus health control measures.

TUI UK, Jet2, EasyJet Holidays and the British Airways Holidays Group, IAG, are in agreement with the European Commission, which encourages EU member states to use rapid antigen tests to contain the spread of the virus, limit quarantine measures and open the door for travellers.

The Spanish Airline Pilots Union, Sepla is backing the Airline Association or ALA, which includes Air Europa, Iberia, Vueling and Air Nostrum which is also calling for the European recommendations on antigen testing to be implemented.

The European Commission has encouraged EU member states to use rapid antigen testing to contain the virus and limit quarantine measures and advocates for validation and mutual recognition between countries for these tests.

The goal is to perform quick, affordable, easy tests for outbound and returning travellers, to boost confidence and restore air connectivity. The Airlines warn that Spain’s requirement for a negative PCR to enter the country has led to a slow down in reservations.

Meetings

Tourism & Labour Minister, Iago Negueruela and Tourism General Director, Rosana Morillo held meetings with Tour Operators and national and international Airlines on Thursday as part of the strategy to resume tourist activity as soon as possible.

The Government has set out a roadmap to position the Balearic Islands as a safe destination for the coming summer season and has contacted British Tourism Groups to hammer out strategies before Brexit is finalised on January 1, 2021, to prevent the disruption of tourist package marketing.

Hoteliers

There's a lot at stake in the coming months and Hoteliers in the Balearic Islands are deeply concerned about how the summer 2021 season will unfold. The Hotel Associations say that until a coronavirus vaccine is in circulation it's essential to carry out antigen tests instead of PCRs.