Vaccine approved.

Vaccine approved. archive photo.

10-11-2020Reuters/Dado Ruvic

The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in the United Kingdom, making Britain the first country in the world to be able to offer immunisation against the disease.

40 million doses of the vaccine have been ordered and people will be given two doses each with a 21 day break in-between, so there’s enough jabs to immunise 20 million people.

The vaccine offers up to 95% protection from Covid-19 and the first jabs will be given to Healthcare Professionals, Care Home residents and the elderly.

“The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use,” said a Government Spokesperson who confirmed that “the vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.”

After millions of deaths and months of restrictions, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approval brings hope that coronavirus will soon be a thing of the past.

