FILE PHOTO: File photograph shows a Ryanair aircraft flying above Ratcliffe Power Station as it comes into land at East Midlands Airport in central England

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair aircraft is seen flying above Ratcliffe Power Station as it comes into land at East Midlands Airport, central England in this July 1, 2008 file photograph. Low-cost airline Ryanair reported an 85 percent fall in first quarter net earnings on July 28, 2008. Photograph taken on July 1, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files (BRITAIN)/File Photo DAVOS-MEETING/CLIMATE

27-01-2021Darren Staples

Britain announced new measures to reduce travel on Wednesday with a requirement that people wishing to leave the country must fill in a form to explain why they are travelling, as well as introducing new hotel quarantine stays for some arrivals.


"It is clear that there are still too many people coming in and out of our country each day," Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel said on Wednesday.


"We will introduce a new requirement so that people wishing to travel must first make a declaration as to why they need to travel."

