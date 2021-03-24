In Congress on Wednesday, Prime Minister Sánchez was questioned about foreign travellers being able to arrive in Spain while Spanish citizens are barred from undertaking non-essential travel over Easter.

Aitor Esteban of the PNV Basque Nationalist Party argued that the Spanish government's way of managing travel is causing "feelings of discrimination" and "frustration" among members of the public.

While French and German travellers continue to arrive in Spain, measures to contain the pandemic are being reinforced in their own countries. "They are not being controlled at airports. It is necessary to adopt consistent measures both externally and internally. This is not the time to be promoting mobility for leisure, either externally or internally."

Sánchez explained that the government is following recommendations from Brussels in applying measures at Spain's borders and within Spain. The government is acting "coherently and consistently" with the recommendations of the European Commission and the health authority at European level.

The prime minister added that "these are difficult times, but we are in the last phase of the pandemic". "With vaccination and recuperation funds, we face a year of recovery and of overcoming Covid-19."