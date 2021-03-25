The new Iberia Express summer programme gets underway this weekend and runs until the last weekend in October.

The airline aims to regain national holiday destinations, such as the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands as well as other popular sun and beach destinations, such as Heraklion, Mykonos, Santorini, Bari, Palermo, Cagliari, Zadar and Malta.

Iberia Express is also launching a new route to Kefalonia in the Ionian Islands in Greece on July 1.

The airline is putting the Balearic Islands front and centre with an average of 37 flights a week increasing to 43 a week in July and August and an extra 118,000 seats. There will also be 14 flights a week to Ibiza and 13 to Minorca with 2-3 flights a day in peak season.

Between April and October, Iberia Express will have 1.4 million seats on offer for flights to and from Madrid and the Canary Islands. Capacity has increased by an average of 6% to Lanzarote and 7% to Fuerteventura and Tenerife Sur compared to 2019.

There will be an average of 45 weekly flights to Tenerife, with 32 to Tenerife North and 13 to Tenerife South; 36 weekly flights to Gran Canaria, increasing to 41 in July and August; 15 to Lanzarote and Fuerteventura increasing to 21 in July and August; and 7 to La Palma.

Iberia Express plans to recoup the capacity it had for the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands in summer 2019 and is offering more than 507,000 seats on scheduled flights between the Canary Islands and the mainland for July and August and 276,000 for the Balearic Islands.

It also has brand new A321neo aircraft, the most modern and sustainable model in its short-medium-range fleet, with an additional 6% capacity and 15% more efficient engines, which will help the airline strengthen its operations this summer.

"At Iberia Express, we are clearer than ever that connectivity is a key factor for economic and tourism recovery. For this reason, we have designed a summer program that maintains our commitment to major destinations and we’re also committed to international connectivity through the Madrid hub,” says Evandro Vianna, Iberia Express Commercial Director.

“We hope that all the measures and tools that the Sector is working on, such as the green digital certificate recently announced by the European Union and the necessary prevention measures, will help restore confidence in mobility and promote the recovery of travel, safely and effectively,” she added.

International destinations

Iberia Express will operate 2 flights a week to Kefalonia in July and August and 3-4 flights a week to Mykonos, Santorini and Heraklion in Crete in high season.

There will be 3 flights a week to Bari and Palermos in July August and September and 2 flights a week to Cagliari in Italy.

2 flights a week are scheduled to Malta and to Zadar in Croatia in July and August.

3 flights a week are scheduled to Nice, Edinburgh, Manchester, Amsterdam or Stuttgart and Reykjavik this summer.

Iberia Express has just launched a new sales campaign offering discounts of up to 30% on several routes, including the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Malaga, Seville, Amsterdam and Naples.

The discounted flights are available at www.iberiaexpress.com until April 4 for Express and Classic fares, for flights between May 5 and October 28, 2021.

To qualify for these discounts, you must be part of the club Traveler Reviews, Club Express; registration is free and includes access to a private area, exclusive discounts and promotions.

If a customer is affected by mobility restrictions, quarantine or confinement, they can either change the flight date for free or receive a voucher for the purchase amount and book another flight within 15 days.