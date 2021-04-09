Hoteliers in Mallorca are slashing their prices in a bid to keep the Easter momentum going and boost occupancy in May.

Palma Airport is still busy, but most of the German tourists who came to Mallorca for the Easter holidays will be going home this weekend and hotel occupancy will plummet from April 12.

Hotels are boosting online marketing and offering discounts of up to 30%, in a bid to secure bookings for the next three weeks.

"Although the number of flights doesn’t compare with what we recorded at the end of March and over the Easter holidays, the truth is that we will maintain the largest number of operational flights, despite falling demand,” said Tour Operators and Airlines.

German Tourist Groups, FTI, TUI, Schauinsland, DER Touristik and Alltours, all acknowledge that the situation is very complex.

"From Monday the decline will be spectacular because it’s the end of the school holidays in Germany, but the offers being made will encourage other people to take trips to Mallorca, although to a lesser extent than in the last ten days,” said a Tour Groups spokesperson.

There will be a decrease in the number of planes landing and taking off at Son Sant Joan Airport next week, with around 1,200 round trip flights scheduled from April 12-18.

Flights from Sweden, Austria and Switzerland, will be subject to the European Covid restrictions which will be enforced from next week because of the increase in infections.

There’s also been a marked increase in contagion in most regions of Germany and the Tourism Sector fears that German Chancellor, Angela Merkel will impose much stricter measures in May.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is also scheduled to confirm whether British tourists will be able to travel overseas from May 17.