Plane taking off from Heathrow Airport.

Plane taking off from Heathrow airport.

23-03-2021Reuters/Toby Melville

Travel to ‘Green' list countries could be blocked if the British Foreign Office decides they’re off-limits, even if they’ve been included on the safe list.

The Balearic Tourism Sector is hoping that the Islands will be included on the ‘Green’ list, which would be a massive boost for the Tourism Sector, because British holidaymakers wouldn’t have to quarantine when they return to the UK.

British Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps says all will be revealed very soon.

“The UK’s ‘Green’ List will be revealed in two or three weeks,” he said. "For the first time people can start to think about visiting loved ones abroad or perhaps a summer holiday.”

The UK's International travel ban is due to be lifted on May 17 and the new ‘traffic light’ system will classify countries as ‘Green’, ‘Red’ and ‘Amber’ depending on the level of coronavirus infection and how many people have been vaccinated.

Being on the 'Green' list is crucial for the summer season in Mallorca.

