Man having Covid vaccine, London.

Man having Covid vaccine, London.

21-04-2021Henry Nicholls/Reuters

It’s already May and the majority of Balearic residents haven’t even had their first coronavirus vaccine yet, whereas other countries, like the UK are streets ahead with their vaccination programmes.

Now the British Government has announced that every person in the country over the age of 50 will be offered a 3rd Covid booster injection before the end of the year.

Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England is overseeing tests that will decide whether people will get a Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster, or a new one that’s been adapted to protect against Covid variants, according to the Times newspaper.

The UK Government is also forking out more than £29 million for new laboratories at the Porton Down Research Centre in Wiltshire, which means the number of tests carried out will be quadrupled and new variant vaccines will be available much faster.

The Balearic Government is constantly promising ‘mass vaccinations’ but the vaccination programme is ridiculously slow and since immunisation levels are part of the criteria for ‘Green’ listed countries, the Balearic Islands has little hope making the cut.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.