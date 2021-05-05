It’s already May and the majority of Balearic residents haven’t even had their first coronavirus vaccine yet, whereas other countries, like the UK are streets ahead with their vaccination programmes.

Now the British Government has announced that every person in the country over the age of 50 will be offered a 3rd Covid booster injection before the end of the year.

Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England is overseeing tests that will decide whether people will get a Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster, or a new one that’s been adapted to protect against Covid variants, according to the Times newspaper.

The UK Government is also forking out more than £29 million for new laboratories at the Porton Down Research Centre in Wiltshire, which means the number of tests carried out will be quadrupled and new variant vaccines will be available much faster.

The Balearic Government is constantly promising ‘mass vaccinations’ but the vaccination programme is ridiculously slow and since immunisation levels are part of the criteria for ‘Green’ listed countries, the Balearic Islands has little hope making the cut.