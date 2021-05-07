Son Sant Joan Airport, Palma.

Brits are avoiding extortionate quarantine costs when they return to England by detouring to Turkey, which is not on the UK's 'Red' list, according to the BBC.

There are 40 countries on the UK’s ‘Red’ list, including India, Brazil, Kenya, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates and according to the British Government's website, anyone who’s been in, or travelled through a ‘Red’ list country within the previous 10 days will be refused entry to the UK.

British and Irish nationals and those with UK residency will be allowed in, but they must quarantine for 10 days in a Government-approved hotel which costs £1,750 per person or £3,700 for a family of four with teenage children.

