A Ryanair Boeing 737 aircraft approaches Paris-Beauvais airport in Tille

A Ryanair Boeing 737 aircraft approaches Paris-Beauvais airport in Tille.

04-06-2021Christian Hartmann

The chief executive of airline Ryanair expects there to be unrestricted movement between Europe and Britain from July onwards, taking an optimistic position despite Britain's move to further limit travel on Thursday.

"When people are travelling in July and August there will be no restrictions on travel to and from, between, the UK and Europe, because of the success of vaccines and the fact that the vaccines are effective against this variant," Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary told the BBC on Friday.

Britain removed Portugal from its quarantine-free travel list on Thursday, essentially shutting down Britain's international leisure market just weeks after it reopened.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.