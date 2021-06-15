Passengers arriving at Palma Airport.

Passengers arriving at Palma Airport.

14-06-2021J. Sevilla

The Balearic Government has asked the Superior Court of Justice to maintain airport controls for people arriving from other Autonomous Communities until July 31.

Travellers can submit a European Covid Digital Certificate to prove that they’re vaccinated, have overcome the disease or have a negative PCR or antigen test.

Those coming from Communities with a cumulative incidence rate of less than 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days won’t have to present any documents.

Balearic residents who are off the Islands for more than 72 hours must undergo one of the following tests if they have not been vaccinated:

Take a PCR or TMA test in the 72 hours prior to arrival in the Balearic Islands, which will be free as long as it is carried out in one of the authorised IB-Salut locations.

Take a negative rapid antigen test in the 48 hours prior to arrival in the Balearic Islands, which will also be free if it is done in an authorised IB-Salut centre.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.