The Balearic Government has asked the Superior Court of Justice to maintain airport controls for people arriving from other Autonomous Communities until July 31.

Travellers can submit a European Covid Digital Certificate to prove that they’re vaccinated, have overcome the disease or have a negative PCR or antigen test.

Those coming from Communities with a cumulative incidence rate of less than 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days won’t have to present any documents.

Balearic residents who are off the Islands for more than 72 hours must undergo one of the following tests if they have not been vaccinated:

Take a PCR or TMA test in the 72 hours prior to arrival in the Balearic Islands, which will be free as long as it is carried out in one of the authorised IB-Salut locations.

Take a negative rapid antigen test in the 48 hours prior to arrival in the Balearic Islands, which will also be free if it is done in an authorised IB-Salut centre.