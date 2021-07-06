The British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is expected provide a further update “later this week” – expected to be tomorrow – on removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals from an amber country to isolate.

Boris Johnson announced on Monday night that the government will “work with the travel industry towards removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return from an amber country”.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test will still be required for international travel and tough border controls will be maintained.

World Travel & Tourism Council senior vice president Virginia Messina said: “After more than a year of lockdowns and severe restrictions, this is great news, and we welcome the prime minister’s commitment to allow those who are double-jabbed to avoid quarantine after returning from an amber-list country.

“However, we hope the UK government will not leave behind those who are not fully vaccinated, and ensure there is a plan in place to make international travel for those people, as stress free and as cost-effective as possible.

“Reopening international travel will give businesses up and down the country a much-needed lifeline, Brits a well-earned holiday, and boost the UK economy.

“However, we must never forget the huge sacrifices that so many have made over the last 18 months and the huge suffering experienced by so many, and we therefore hope the public will remain vigilant.”