Expats and other travellers can now travel to the UK without a PCR test as long as they’ve had both jabs and those returning from ‘Amber’ countries won’t have to quarantine.

The Balearic Government, Hoteliers, Tour Operators, Airlines, Carriers and other Tourism Sectors in the Balearic Islands welcomed the UK’s decision, particularly since increased contagion in recent weeks sparked fears of Mallorca reverting to the ‘Amber’ list.

“This is positive news and allows British tourists to come to the islands from July 19, regardless of whether the Balearic Islands are ‘Green’ or ‘Amber’,” said Government spokesperson and Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela. "There are 35 million Britons who’ve had both doses of the vaccination, so we have a potential market of 35 million."

"This is fantastic news that we must manage with the utmost responsibility,” tweeted Meliá's CEO and Alliance for Exceltur Tourism Strategy President, Gabriel Escarrer Jaume.

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps’ announcement means that we have a tourist season despite the pandemic thanks to double coronavirus vaccination,” said Hoteliers and Tourism Sectors representatives.

UK residents entering England from ‘Amber’ countries, including mainland Spain, don’t need to quarantine for ten days if they are fully vaccinated, but they'll still need a PCR test before travelling to England and a second one two days after entering the country.

"I can confirm that from 19 July, UK residents who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine when they return to England from 'Amber' countries," said Shapps. “Those under the age of 18 will not have to isolate or undergo a test on the 8th day, children aged 5-10 will only have to take a PCR test on the 2nd day and those under 5 are exempt.”

The aim of the changes is to give vaccinated people priority.

"We want to welcome back international visitors to this country and we are working to expand our approach to vaccinated people from important markets and holiday destinations such as the US and the EU.

Jet2, EasyJet, British and TUI Fly welcomed the British Government’s changes and announced that flights schedules for Mallorca and other islands is continuing, "because there is a great demand.”

Other Tourism Sectors have also welcomed the news but urged caution.

"It's positive, but for us to have a good season we must appeal to the responsibility of tourists and residents,” said FEBT President, Rafael Roig. “There’s no room for mistakes with the evolution of the pandemic in the Balearic Islands.”