TUI passengers arriving in Palma.

TUI passengers arriving in Palma. recent photo.

14-07-2021Ultima Hora

The Balearic Islands are being added to the UK’s ‘Amber’ list from Monday at 04:00, which means travellers returning to England will have to quarantine at home from next week, unless they’ve had both Covid vaccines.

The news is a huge blow to younger holidaymakers who probably haven’t had both jabs.

Bulgaria and Hong Kong are moving to the ‘Green’ list; Croatia and Taiwan join the ‘Green’ watchlist and are at risk of being moved to ‘Amber’.

The British Virgin Islands are moving to the ‘Amber’ list.

Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone have been added to the UK’s ‘Red’ list which means anyone travelling from there will have to quarantine in a hotel when they return to Britain.

