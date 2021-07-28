More than a quarter of all employees in the Balearic Islands could soon be working from home, according to a report by Randstad Research.

It states that teleworking will continue to grow beyond the pandemic, driven by digitalisation and the benefits for society and estimates that the number of people working at home will almost double from 16.6% to around 30.6%.

The Randstad study also found that 62.6 % of workers would prefer to continue working remotely, which could revolutionise the employment world in Spain and elsewhere.

Percentages

Madrid has the highest number of people working from home with almost 36%, followed by the Basque Country with 34.2% and Catalonia with 33.5%, which Randstad says could be because people can save time and money by working remotely in big cities.

32.1% of people are working from home in Asturias, 29.9% in Navarre; 29.5% in Galicia; 29.2% in the Valencian Community; 28.6% in Aragon; 28.3% in Cantabria; 27.6% in La Rioja; 27.5% in Andalusia and Castilla y León; 27.4% in Extremadura; 27.2% in the Canary Islands and Castilla-La Mancha; 26.7% in Muria and 26.3% in the Balearic Islands.

The sectors most likely to see growth in teleworking in the next few years are: Information & Communication with 67.3%; Real Estate with 64.2%; Education with 61.1% and Finance & Insurance with 61%.

Randstad's study has also analysed the effects that the implementation of telework could have on productivity.

The positive effects include: better concentration due to less noise and fewer interruptions; greater autonomy in work organisation; greater motivation for autonomy and time and geographical flexibility; increased working hours and a reduction in sick leave.

The negative effects include: less interaction with colleagues; less motivation; loneliness; overlapping work activity with personal needs; lack of space to work at home and lack of adequate technology.

The Randstad report stresses that it’s necessary to push for measures to establish barriers between working time and personal time and highlights the potential effect that telework could have on urban and regional transformation policies, to promote technological changes in urban and rural areas.

It states the need to promote policies that favour job creation and improve the employability of people who've been damaged by the crisis and are unable to work from home.

Randstad also pointed out the importance of supporting workers who are struggling with the transition to teleworking and the need to help them find flexible solutions that maximise performance and well-being.