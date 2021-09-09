The Balearic tourist industry welcomed reports today that the British government is thinking about scrapping the travel traffic lights system next month as Mallorca looks to extend the season and boost winter tourism.

It is predicted that rules will be based on a traveller’s vaccination status, rather than the risk level of the country they are returning from.

For the past few months, the UK has categorised countries as either green, amber or red. Each list comes with different testing and quarantine requirements.

Over summer 2021, the government has updated the lists every three weeks. This has usually involved countries either moving to green or amber, which have the most lenient requirements, or being relegated to red, which requires a 10-day hotel quarantine on arrival.

The Balearics, like the rest of Spain, is still on amber which does require costly Covid tests even for people who are fully vaccinated.