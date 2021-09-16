After a successful summer of flights from Jersey, FlyDirect is expanding its operation in 2022 and offering more flights and holidays than ever before. Next summer in addition to flying from Jersey, the company is introducing direct flights to the Mediterranean from Guernsey and the Isle of Man, offering islanders a dependable way to travel abroad safely and conveniently.

In total the tour operator, which is owned by C. I. Travel Group, will offer more over 6,000 seats to Mallorca, together with a programme to the Costa del Sol from Jersey only.

Residents of all three islands will be able to travel to the Mediterranean without stopping off at a UK airport. Customers can choose to book flights or inclusive holiday packages at a range of hotels and apartments, providing a compelling level of choice.

The tour operator’s ‘COVID-19 Refund Promise’ allows customers to book with confidence knowing they can move their booking or receive a full refund should any border restrictions or Foreign Office advice change and they be unable to operate the flights as planned.

C. I. Travel Group Managing Director Robert Mackenzie said, “We are really excited to be adding direct flights to the Mediterranean from Guernsey & the Isle of Man, in addition to our existing programme from Jersey. It’s no secret that travelling through major airports such as Gatwick or Manchester has become increasingly trying for islanders, and the added fear of COVID-19 has made some reconsider whether to travel.

“Island residents can feel secure knowing that they’re travelling with a regulated and well-established provider with extensive experience of providing exceptional customer service.”

In 2022, FlyDirect will continue to partner with BA CityFlyer, a subsidiary of British Airways. Customers will experience the speed and comfort of the Embraer 190 jet aircraft as well as the on-board service of British Airways.

Flights will go on sale later this month and customers will be able to book online.