On Saturday, authorities advised people to limit time outdoors in parts of La Palma, as the erupting volcano spewed red-hot lava and thick clouds of black smoke.

However, emergency services lifted a stay-home order that had been in effect in Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso and areas of Tazacorte, places near the volcano that had been affected by poor air quality.

"In response to the improvement in air quality measurements in the area, the lockdown in Tazacorte, El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane will be lifted," a statement read.

People were advised to continue to avoid spending a "prolonged amount of time" outside; vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, should remain indoors.

The volcanic eruptions began on September 19 and have affected 1,005 buildings, 880 of which have been destroyed. About 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes on the island, which has a population of about 83,000.

On Friday, lava flowed from a new vent. Miguel Angel Morcuende, director of the Pevolca response committee, said on Friday that the volcano was experiencing "intense activity", but he also put the eruptions into the context of the wider island.

"Less than 8% of the island is affected by the volcano. The rest is leading a normal life."