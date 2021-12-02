Two national travel agencies associations - FETAVE and UNAV - are reporting delays of more than 45 minutes at Spanish airport passport controls. In the case of Madrid, they say, complaints to the Spanish government's delegation are falling on "deaf ears". Waiting longer than 45 minutes is "normal" because of a lack of human resources.

The associations point to these delays being especially evident at airports with the highest numbers of non-Schengen passengers - Alicante-Elche, Malaga-Costa del Sol and airports in the Canaries and the Balearics.

They are calling for adequate numbers of National Police, arguing that it is "essential" to increase staffing. They highlight the case of the UK, which represents about 25% of all international passengers who pass through airports.

There is a warning that the situation will worsen in the run-up to Christmas, especially in the Canaries.