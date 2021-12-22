Latest figures from the national tourism agency Turespaña indicate that just under four million international passengers arrived at Spain's airports in November - 3,988,176. These passengers represented an increase of 627.8% compared with November 2020 but, more meaningfully, a decrease of 30.2% compared with November 2019.

The largest market was the UK - 712,368 passengers and 17.9% of the total. This figure was down 37.3% compared with 2019. Germany, 607,963 and 15.2% of the total, was second, a decrease of 22.6%. Third was Italy - 402,847, 10.1% of the total and 27.8% down from 2019.

By region, Madrid received the most passengers - 1,062,426, 26.6% of the total and a fall of 37.4% compared with 2019. The Canaries had 1,030,227 passengers. 25.8% and down 12.8%. In sixth came the Balearics - 146,719, 3.7% of the total and a decrease of 26.3%.

By airport, Madrid-Barajas had the highest number of passengers (figures identical to those for the Madrid region). Palma Son Sant Joan was tenth with 137,276, 3.4% of the total and a fall of 27.9% from November 2019.

For the eleven months to November, there were 30,179,011 passengers in all, 52.7% more than for the same period of 2020 and 65.9% down in respect of 2019. The largest market was Germany - 5,723,734, 19% of the total and down 58.2% from 2019. The UK was second with 4,413,316, 14.6% of the total and a drop of 79.1%.

Palma had the third highest number of passengers over the eleven months - 4,740,411, 15.7% of the total and a decrease of 56.6% compared with 2019.

Madrid-Barajas with 6.65 million and Barcelona-El Prat with 4.92 million had the most passengers. The respective decreases from 2019 were 67.9% and 72.6%.

These figures aren't the official statistics for foreign tourists, which will be published in early January (the Frontur survey of foreign tourist movement). However, they are a strong indication; Frontur won't be that much different.

Spain's tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, had been hopeful of 50% of the 2019 total of foreign tourists (a record 83.7 million). With figures for one month of the year left and travel restrictions having been reintroduced, this will clearly not be attained.